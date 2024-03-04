'Selfless [and] determined'; Celebration of life held for West MI marine killed in helicopter crash

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A few hundred people attended a celebration of life for U.S. Marine Capt. Miguel Nava in Comstock Park on Sunday.

Nava, 28, died in a helicopter crash near San Diego in early February during a military training operation alongside four other service members. He leaves behind a wife and young son.

“Selfless [and] determined,” said Bryan Marks, Nava’s uncle. “Miguel, he had dreams that most of us could never even imagine and he fulfilled those dreams, every goal he ever set.”

Veterans and local first responders welcomed attendees with American flags. It took place in the auditorium and gymnasium of Comstock Park High School, where Nava graduated from in 2013.

“It makes you hug your loved ones a lot closer and make sure you say 'I love you,'” said John Weldon, one of Nava’s childhood friends.

Weldon and Nava’s other classmates, Jake Goodin and Travis Richards, said he led the Panthers as a member of Student Council and a key player on their football and soccer teams.

“The support you see as you walk[ed] into the doors today [was] just unbelievable,” said Goodin. “Even though we're all the same age, [he was] someone you looked up to just because of how he carried himself.”

The three add he never forgot his hometown and brought life to any experience.

“We had Tostada nights every Wednesday night at his family's house,” said Richards. “Each time, I think they got spicier and spicier, but that's still something that I do nowadays and I introduce it to my friends and my family.”

According to Marks, his uncle, Nava, talked about his future career early on.

“I fly,” said Marks. “Miguel wanted to fly in my airplane when he was young. We took him for a ride in the airplane and from that moment on, he knew he was going to be a pilot and he knew that his best way to be a pilot, to get the best training, was to join the military.”

Marks notes Nava enlisted to pay respect to his father’s immigration journey to the United States too. He called it an act of appreciation wise beyond the then teenager’s years.

“I know growing up, Miguel looked up to me, but I looked up to Miguel,” said Marks. “I mean, it is just such an honor to see what he's done, what he's accomplished, in his 28 years of life.”

Marks and Nava’s other loved ones want his legacy to inspire the next generation’s character.

“I hope they they remember his willingness to serve others,” said Marks. “Miguel was selfless in that way. He always thought about others before himself.”

