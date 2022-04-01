Self-Defense in Michigan brought back into spotlight following Byron Township case

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Byron Township's case has FOX17 looking into the topic of self-defense. Many wonder if what that man did is legal and what you're allowed to do to keep yourself safe.

Michigan's Self-Defense Act allows individuals to use deadly force if they believe it is necessary to prevent death, great bodily harm or sexual assault.

However, attorneys say you should be confident of what's going on before pulling the trigger.

"If they honestly and reasonably believe that deadly force is necessary to prevent something terrible happening from them, imminent death, serious bodily harm, sexual assault, if you believe that any of those things are happening, you have the right to defend yourself, Levine and Levine Criminal Defense Lawyer Sarissa Montague told FOX17.

She says as a lawyer, she's represented cases similar to this one in byron township before.

"The stand your ground is a little bit different because it really requires that the offense happen most often in your house," she added.

Montague says this doesn't mean if someone comes on your property, you can shoot them.

"If somebody is coming on to your land to deliver, you know, flowers. And I think you'd have a hard time arguing that you can shoot and kill them because you're not really in fear of imminent death under those circumstances," Montague said.

Still, even if you might think defending yourself is cut and dry, it isn't in the eyes of the law. Detectives are always going to look at all angles of any case.

"Law enforcement is engaging in the investigation will submit a report to the prosecutor's office in that county, and the prosecutor's office will decide whether or not to issue charges. They have a ton of discretion about what they choose to issue and what they don't," she added.

Montague says if prosecutors do choose to pursue charges, self-defense is a possible option for the defense in this case.

Michigan's 2006 Self-Defense Act

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube