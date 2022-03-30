Seeing a need, local woman leaves corporate job to start in-home senior care service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman is celebrating the opening of her new in-home senior care service, at a time when there’s a demand for it and a shortage of home caregivers across the nation.

Hestle Yang is the owner of Right At Home senior care service in Grand Rapids, a business just a tad different than her 15-year career in public accounting.

Yang says she was inspired to make a change and help seniors who want to continue living independently, in part because of her own personal experience.

“My parents had a business but my dad got sick. So my mom switched her role to be his caregiver and so I saw firsthand, the experience through the ordeal,” Yang said.

“She was always compassionate and understanding about it and so I think it was also through that experience that she found her calling and that has that always stuck to me. I think for me, it was kind of like the full circle moment that now I'm in health care, the home-care industry, and I'm actually able to help people in a much more personal capacity,” she added.

Yang says she’s busy hiring staff now, to find out more click here.