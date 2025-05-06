School bus crashes after driver suffers medical emergency, student describes 'roller coaster' experience

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Greenville Public School bus crashed into a fence after the driver experienced a medical emergency behind the wheel. A handful of students sustained minor injuries from the incident, which remains under investigation.

"It felt like a roller coaster ride with a lot of bumps," said seventh-grader Ethan Eichelberger.

Eichelberger had a front-row seat when his school bus drove into a ditch and hit a tree on Lincoln Lake Avenue, just north of 17 Mile in Spencer Township.

"Last thing I had seen is it running into a tree. Then we evacuated instantly," said Eichelberger.

Thirteen students were inside the Greenville Public School bus at the time of the crash. Six students walked away with minor injuries, according to Kent County officials. Two students were evaluated at nearby hospitals.

"As soon as I got off I was wondering what happened," said Eichelberger.

Officials report that the bus driver had a medical emergency while driving and was taken in for treatment.

"He tried to hit the breaks, then it didn't work," Eichelberger recalled. "We were still going into a ditch."

The crash remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office, which is working in partnership with Greenville Public Schools and the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office.

