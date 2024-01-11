School across West Michigan closing ahead of Winter Storm

WEST MICHIGAN — Schools in West Michigan are canceling classes for Friday, January 12, 2024 ahead of a winter storm expected to dump a foot of snow.

Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kentwood Public Schools, and Grandville Public Schools each announced they will not hold classes on Friday.

Widespread, heavy snow and strong wind gusts are anticipated with the system arriving Friday, along with a blast of Arctic air to follow.

Most of the region will pick up 8" to 10" of snow between Friday and Saturday afternoon. Isolated higher amounts are likely. Parts of West Michigan could receive over 12" of snow.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of West Michigan from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

