SCAM ALERT: Battle Creek Police warn of fake deputy scams, recommending to 'hang up and verify'

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is telling people to be weary of phony phone messages, after several people lost money to callers impersonating the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Multiple complaints and cases have resulted in $20,000 in reported losses.

Suspects contacted victims by phone, claiming they owe money for missed jury duty, expired tickets or outstanding warrants. Callers often demanded immediate payments, instructing victims to send money through the phone or by bitcoin machine.

Police say the money is nearly impossible to track and recover once sent to scammers. The department's advice is to hang up and verify.

Scammers use tactics to appear credible. Caller ID may display what looks like a legitimate phone number. Watch for warning signs like requests for immediate payment, refusal to provide verifiable identification, and high-pressure.

Battle Creek residents receiving suspicious calls are asked to call the Police Department's non-emergency number at (269) 781-0911 or visit the department in person.

People are also being encouraged to talk to parents, friends and older neighbors about these scams. Taking a few minutes to inform can save everyone from headaches.

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