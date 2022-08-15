SBA: Deadline approaching for disaster relief from Gaylord tornado

ATLANTA — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is issuing a reminder for Otsego County businesses and residents affected by May’s tornado to apply for disaster relief.

The SBA says the application deadline is Monday, Sept. 12.

“Waiting to file an SBA application could cause unnecessary delays in receiving disaster assistance, and survivors may miss the application deadline,” says Field Operations Center East Director Kem Fleming. “Submitting the loan application is an essential part of the disaster recovery process.”

Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Kalkaska, Montmorency and Oscoda counties also qualify for disaster relief, the SBA tells us.

Interest rates on loans are as follows:

Businesses: 2.935%

Nonprofits: 1.875%

Homeowners and renters: 1.688%

Apply online using SBA declaration #17522.

Alternatively, applications may be filed by calling 800-659-2955, emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov or by sending a printed application to the address below:

U.S. Small Business Administration

Processing and Disbursement Center

14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155

We’re told economic injury applications are due April 12, 2023.

