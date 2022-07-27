Governor Whitmer to direct more than $500K in financial aid to Otsego County

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has approved $500,000 in funding toward communities impacted by a tornado that ravaged Otsego County back in May.

The Michigan governor’s office says the money will be distributed from the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) rejected Governor Whitmer’s request for federal aid.

“May’s devastating thunderstorms and tornado strained local resources in Otsego County, and this $500,000 in assistance will help cover some local response and recovery costs,” says Governor Whitmer. “No matter what the federal government does or does not do, we will get the Gaylord community what they need to recover and rebuild.”

We’re told the following jurisdictions will receive funding from the state:

Gaylord ($250,000)

Hayes Township ($45,058.16)

Livingston Township ($50,509.08)

Bagley Township ($73,085.50)

Otsego County ($90,954.13)

The state says those requiring financial help to repair or rebuild may apply may apply for loans with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube