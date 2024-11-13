Saving the Sacred Sound: Hudsonville woman donates $1,000 to help update aging church bells

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The iconic bells of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Grand Rapids have been ringing out since 1924, bringing joy and hope to the community. However, the motors used to swing and ding the bells are inching closer towards the end of their lifetime.

Nancy Woodwyk from Hudsonville has taken it upon herself to help raise the $19,000 needed to update the bells.

On Wednesday, she told FOX 17 about her plans to deliver a $1,000 check to the folks at Sacred Heart.

She has spent countless hours in the streets around the church passing out food and backpacks full of living essentials. Woodwyk is dedicated to creating human connections with those without permanent homes.

As someone who experienced homelessness in her early 20s, she understands the significance of having symbols of hope in the community.

"The bells bring people joy and the possibility of a hopeful future," Woodwyk said Wednesday.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church was established 120 years ago on Grand Rapids’ west side by Polish miners seeking a closer place of worship.

The church's four bells have become an integral part of the area’s identity.

Woodwyk is encouraging others to follow suit in helping them update the bells. They need about $19,000 total.

"They only need 18 more of us to donate $1,000 each," she emphasized.

The church has launched its own "Save the Bells" campaign, seeking donations from the community.

Father Ron Floyd explained, "The bells serve as a reminder of a strong, everlasting community. Their absence would be deeply felt."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube