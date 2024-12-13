‘Save Our Symphony’: Southwest Michigan orchestra hoping to raise $150k in 3 months

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra (SMSO) is requesting help from the community as it continues to struggle financially in the years since the pandemic.

The “Save Our Symphony” campaign hopes to raise $150,000 by the end of March 2025.

We’re told the money would make them eligible for a matching grant that would eliminate SMSO’s debts and help lay the groundwork for the 2025–26 season, which falls on the symphony’s 75th anniversary.

“Like many arts organizations, we’ve struggled post-pandemic. We’ve had to reduce the number of orchestra performances offered and production costs keep rising,” says Executive Director Jessica Ishmael. “In addition to the pandemic impacting concert programs and donor relationships, our Symphony League fundraising organization disbanded. It was the ‘perfect storm’ — key personnel and board members retired and fundraising slowed just as new leadership and staff came aboard. Reserve funds became the bridge to continue programming.”

SMSO says patrons can help them reach their goal by:



Donating to the campaign and purchasing tickets.

Becoming volunteers at symphony events.

Inviting families and friends to attend shows.

Businesses and foundations are invited to:

Become sponsors.

Use vouchers to invite customers or employees to performances via their sponsor program.

Dedicate multi-year grants toward program sustainability and lowering debt.

SMSO is Southwest Michigan’s longest-running professional arts organization, representatives say.

