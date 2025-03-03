Saugatuck Brewing Co. announces taproom closures in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo

DOUGLAS, Mich. — Saugatuck Brewing Company (SBC) announced Monday it is closing its taprooms in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

The company says the Creston location in Grand Rapids is closed effective immediately. The Kalamazoo location, which burned in a fire in August 2024, will not reopen.

Kalamazoo Crews extinguish fire on roof at Kalamazoo business FOX 17 News

We're told the decision to close the taprooms comes amid challenges the industry is currently facing.

"We’ve always believed in brewing great beer, and in today’s evolving industry, we’re making the difficult choice to shift our focus toward growing our presence through distribution,” says CEO John Miller. “This decision was not made lightly, as our Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo taprooms have been an integral part of our story."

SBC took a moment to offer its gratitude to the workers whose passion were integral to the “heart and soul” of both taprooms.

“Our team has poured so much love and care into creating memorable experiences for our guests,” Miller adds. “We can’t thank them enough for all they’ve done. We are committed to supporting them through this transition, as they’ve always supported us.”

The Douglas branch will continue to remain in business, according to SBC.

Visit the brewery company’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube