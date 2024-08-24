Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Crews fight fire on roof at Kalamazoo business

Saugatuck Brewing blaze marks 2nd major fire in 6 hours in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo fire engine 08242024
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Kalamazoo fire engine 08242024
Posted
and last updated

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety battled a roof fire at Saugatuck Brewing on Saturday morning.

The fire started Saturday morning at Saugatuck Brewing, located at 200 E. Michigan Ave. in Kalamazoo. KDPS told FOX 17 that the flames were limited to the roof area.

Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch issued the following warning concerning the fire:

"W Michigan Ave at N Rose St is closed to traffic due to an active fire. Portage St at E South is also closed due to the fire. Please stay out of the area and seek alternate route until further notice."

The fire was brought under control shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, according to KDPS.

This marked the second major fire in six hours in the city. At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Public Safety was called to a home on Riverview Drive and arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

That house was left "uninhabitable."

PREVIOUS STORY:
https://www.fox17online.com/news/local-news/kzoo-bc/kalamazoo/kalamazoo-early-morning-fire-leaves-home-uninhabitable

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB Promo Sidebar

Give A Book