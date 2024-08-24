Crews fight fire on roof at Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety battled a roof fire at Saugatuck Brewing on Saturday morning.

The fire started Saturday morning at Saugatuck Brewing, located at 200 E. Michigan Ave. in Kalamazoo. KDPS told FOX 17 that the flames were limited to the roof area.

Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch issued the following warning concerning the fire:

"W Michigan Ave at N Rose St is closed to traffic due to an active fire. Portage St at E South is also closed due to the fire. Please stay out of the area and seek alternate route until further notice."

The fire was brought under control shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, according to KDPS.

This marked the second major fire in six hours in the city. At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Public Safety was called to a home on Riverview Drive and arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

That house was left "uninhabitable."

