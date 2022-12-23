NORTH POLE — The intense winter storm working its way across Michigan this holiday weekend has many adults worried about being able to travel to celebrate with loved ones, losing power and the potential for frozen pipes, but the children of West Michigan might be a bit more worried about Santa Claus being able to keep his Christmas Eve travel plans.

For all the children in West Michigan wondering if Santa and his sleigh will be able to make it through the blizzard-like conditions to deliver presents, don't worry, we have the answer.

FOX 17’s Max Goldwasser talked with Santa on Friday to confirm that the snowstorm hasn’t grounded his reindeer.

WATCH: FOX 17's full interview with Santa

Santa confirms to FOX 17 that snow won't stop his sleigh on Christmas Eve

Santa says snow won’t stop his sleigh.

“The snow will not stop us. The wind will not stop us. Ice will not stop us. But if we do see a beautiful rainbow, we may have to stop and pause and take it in,” Santa reassured us.

Santa was kind enough to answer a few more of our questions, like if Max was on the Nice List this year.

Santa’s reply? He’s toeing the line between Nice List and Naughty List.

“Anyone who has the true spirit of Christmas in them will always receive a present from Santa,” said Santa.

Santa also shared his thoughts on his whether the Grinch was worse than this weekend’s weather. For Santa, the Grinch is worse.

Santa told us he wishes all of the kids in West Michigan a very merry Christmas.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube