Sand Lake woman hospitalized after crashing into garbage truck

SPENCER TWP., Mich. — One woman was injured in a crash involving a garbage truck in Spencer Township Monday afternoon.

On Monday, July 19, just after 1 p.m., deputies from the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) responded to Meddler Avenue NE and 18 mile road NE for a crash involving a pickup truck and a garbage truck.

A 26-year-old Sand Lake woman was heading southbound on Meddler Ave NE in a pickup truck when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an Allied Waste/Republic Services utility truck head-on.

The woman was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the utility truck, a 40-year-old man, was not injured.

Meddler Ave NE between 18 Mile Rd NE and Black Creek Street NE was closed for an extended period of time following the crash, but has since been open.

The accident remains under investigation by KCSO.

