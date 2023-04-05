Salvation Army stands ready ahead of Wednesday's storm

WEST MICHIGAN — As severe weather approaches West Michigan, the Salvation Army stands ready.

On Wednesday, waves of strong thunderstorms are expected to sweep the area, with the possibility of hail, 70 mph winds, and even tornadoes.

WEATHER: Enhanced risk for severe storms on Wednesday

With over 40 Salvation Army units primed for action, Captain Sarah Eddy says they’re ready to be “the boots on the ground" when the severe weather strikes.

“The Salvation Army is willing to go wherever the need is,” she said on Tuesday.

This work is a family affair for Eddy. Her brother also serves with the Salvation Army in Springfield, Illinois. He’s been helping with recovery efforts after a deadly tornado ripped through central Illinois last Friday, causing widespread damage.

Eddy, who has worked herself with Salvation Army for 8 years, says the units support the community in several ways.

“Sometimes it’s providing emotional and spiritual care. Sometimes it’s providing food. Sometime it’s providing manpower. Whatever that looks like, we try to be present and available for our communities,” she said.

Salvation Army workers often partner with first responders on the front lines of a crisis. Eddy says she’s worked frequently with firefighters, but other ways to bolster first responders include opening cooling centers and helping with clean-up. The Salvation Army also provides first responders with water, coffee, and food.

“Whatever we can do to best help our communities and those that are serving our communities, we want to be there for them,” she says.

To monitor the weather tracking across West Michigan on Wednesday, stay tuned with FOX 17 meteorologists, who are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest updates.