Safety tips for Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Halloween comes up the City of Grand Rapids is reminding locals of how to stay safe during the holiday.

Those who plan on handing out candy are encouraged to stick to recommended trick or treating hours of 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People who plan on trick or treating should only visit homes with a lit front porch light, trick or treat with a parent or adult chaperone, wear light-colored or reflective clothing after dusk, carry a flashlight, consider going house to house on the same side of the street and then double back on the other side to reduce the need to cross the street, walk on sidewalks (if you must walk in the street, walk on the left side facing traffic), do not go into any stranger’s home or car even if you are offered candy and do not eat any candy or other food until it has been examined by an adult.

Drivers should be aware and observant when driving through residential neighborhoods.

