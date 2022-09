Runners and walkers alike came out to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Saturday to participate in the annual GRR Runway 5k & Fun Run.

The location of the run makes this race unique because participants have the opportunity to compete on an actual runway.

The course starts north of the economy parking lot and loops onto the Juliet taxiway and two runways before wrapping up at the same parking lot.

Proceeds from the race go to benefit Kids' Food Basket