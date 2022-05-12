Rosa Parks Circle getting ready to open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rosa Parks Circle is less than a month away from reopening after being closed for construction.

The project has hit a few snags to get here, like construction delays and extra costs. Crews were putting some of the final touches on this park Wednesday.

A seven-foot metal fence in downtown Grand Rapids has been up for more than a year.

"We're going to be very excited to be welcoming, welcoming people back to be a part of this space on a daily basis," David Marquardt, Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Director, told FOX 17.

FOX 17 is getting a sneak peek behind the metal gates at Rosa Parks Circle.

"We're in the final stages where we're beginning to lay the crusher material down for all the pathways and that should be the finishing touches for this really important space," Marquardt said.

He says the original cost was around $2.5 million, but the project has gone up to just more than $3 million.

"I think it's really important to let viewers know continually that half of more than half of this project has been paid for through private philanthropic donations," Marquardt added.

So, we asked, as the City kept on going throughout the delays has it been philanthropical, or has it been city tax dollars.

"The cost adds that we've been are absorbed by the city's funds," Marquardt said.

He says the cost and delays are going to be worth it.

"Granite bands that are brand new, we've done some other park amenity additions and changes. Those includes some new granite benches that are specifically designed for the site that are in place. We've got all new bollard lighting. So the bollard lights or the waste highlights that are throughout the pathways in the park," Marquardt said.

You won't have to wait much longer to enjoy Rosa Parks Circle and all the events here.

Marquardt says they plan to have the fence down by June 1.

"We're excited to be welcoming back the number of events that we hosted this location as well," he said.

The city plans to have a big grand reopening. They say the rededication is going to be June 17.

