Teenager on mini bike severely injured in overnight crash

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a pickup truck crash while he was on a mini bike. Officials say the Friday night crash happened around 10:30 P.M. near North Division Avenue and 13 Mile Road.

Investigators say the teenager was riding the mini bike west on 13 Mile Road without a functioning headlight. A 31-year-old man driving a pickup truck was driving south on North Division Avenue, unable to see the teenager.

Witnesses and the pickup truck driver say the vehicle went to a complete stop at the intersection, and when crossing, it was hit by the bike on the side.

The 16-year-old rider was taken to a local hospital, and is listed under critical condition. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating the situation.

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