'Support local small businesses': NorthStar Cinemas to close as box office posts best numbers in years

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A cool, air-conditioned movie theater on a hot, summer afternoon is a favorite of mine.

For the past thirty years, NorthStar Cinemas has sold tickets to this experience. Last month, the local theater chain announced its two locations —Rockford and Whitehall — will close.

"A tough decision," business owner Nick Wallace said. "Groceries are higher, gas is higher, minimum wage has been going up. If you're a small venue, it's a difficult time to be in movie industry."

While blockbusters like The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are putting the domestic box office on pace for its best year since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Wallace says closures from back in the day, as well as the disruption in people's hobbies and habits, from took a toll. Since then, NorthStar has seen around a 30% drop in business.

Local News Celebration Cinema North adds more showtimes for The Odyssey in IMAX 70mm James Lewis

"It's true that Hollywood has been doubling down on cinemas," he said. "I think the state of the industry, on a macro level, is real strong, but some of the some of the issues facing smaller venues like us are very real."

On July 28, NorthStar Cinemas announced on social media that it would be "permanently closing operations."

"Thank you for letting us entertain you," the post said.

Wallace says NorthStar will likely do its last last day of business on August 20.

"The community has been understandably sad, and we are we are sad as well," he said. "They've come out to support us this last couple weeks, which has been wonderful."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube