Celebration Cinema North adds more showtimes for The Odyssey in IMAX 70mm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After weeks of sold out shows, Celebration Cinema is announcing more showings of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on IMAX 70mm at Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids. The theater is one of 16 in the U.S. presenting the film in the format intended by director Christopher Nolan.

While Celebration Cinema says ticket availability has been sparce since the movie's release, new showings have been added for August 21 through September 16, and tickets are available now.

Celebration Cinema says thousands have made the journey to see the film from across the nation, with guests arriving from every state except Rhode Island.

READ MORE: Moviegoers travel to Grand Rapids to see 'The Odyssey' in rare 70mm IMAX format

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey chronicles the epic story of Odysseus and his perilous journey home from the Trojan War. The IMAX 15/70 promises unmatched clarity and scale for the film, with a 1.43:1 aspect ratio and an 18K resolution on a 52-by-70 foot screen.

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