ROCKFORD, Mich. — Spring has arrived at the Rockford Dam, bringing with it one of the season's most anticipated fishing opportunities as steelhead and rainbow trout make their annual upstream journey to spawn.



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Spring steelhead run draws anglers to the Rockford Dam

For most of the year, steelhead trout live in the Great Lakes, but during spawning season, they return upstream to the rivers where they were hatched or released as yearlings. This migration provides a unique opportunity for anglers to catch these prized fish without needing access to a Great Lakes fishing boat.

Daren Bower

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, steelhead can grow to over 10 pounds, though most fish caught range between six to eight pounds. Their size makes landing them a challenge for even experienced anglers.

"Steelhead are phenomenal. They're great fighters. They jump out of the water. They make big runs upstream and downstream. They try to get you tangled around logs. So, they're an absolute blast," said Jay Wesley, DNR Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator.

Daren Bower

The DNR has set specific regulations for Rouge River fishing: Anglers may catch only one steelhead or rainbow trout per day, and the fish must be at least 10 inches long.

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