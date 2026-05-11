Sparta Town & Country Days returns May 13–17 with carnival and parade

SPARTA, Mich. — Mark your calendars for the community’s most beloved tradition. Sparta Town & Country Days returns May 13th- 17th.

The five-day celebration kicks off Wednesday at 5:30 with a kids’ bike parade and runs through Sunday.

Daren Bower

Neighbors can enjoy many family-friendly activities, including a carnival, free games and activities for kids, plus a parade in honor of America’s 250th anniversary on Saturday.

For a full schedule of events, go to spartachamber.com.

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