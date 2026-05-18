SPARTA, Mich. — Sparta will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Lamoreaux Brothers Veterans Memorial Park.



WATCH VIDEO HERE

Sparta to honor fallen veterans with Memorial Day ceremony

The ceremony is hosted by American Legion Post 107 and the Sparta Township Historical Commission. The Sparta High School Band will provide musical accompaniment.

The event will include a traditional wreath laying and the reading of names of local veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice in combat.

The community is invited to join in remembering those who served.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube