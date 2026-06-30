Sparta: Mold test leads to townhome being unfit

SPARTA, Mich. — A family has been forced to find new housing. The Village of Sparta declared their townhouse unit unfit for human occupation due to mold contamination.



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Sparta family displaced after mold contamination forces unit closure

Kasie Briggs, a former resident of Sparta Townhouses, said she had been dealing with a persistent ceiling leak for three years.

Daren Bower

"The ceiling had been leaking for the whole three years that I've been there," Briggs said. "So, it just been leaking, leaking, leaking, leaking."

Despite multiple visits from building maintenance over the years, the problem was never resolved, according to Briggs.

After a bedroom ceiling collapsed earlier this year, Briggs noticed what appeared to be mold and contacted Sparta's code enforcement department.

Daren Bower

A positive mold test last week led the village to post a notice declaring the unit unfit for human occupation, according to village code enforcement.

"It's very unusual that we have to, you know, go this far with it, but you know the Village is willing and able to do that if we have to in these extreme cases," said Jim Lower, Sparta village manager.

Daren Bower

Lower said the village has standards it must enforce.

"There are standards that we have as a village and as the State of Michigan and Kent County, and so forth. So, if they're not meeting those, then absolutely, we'll step in. So, it is disappointing that this has gotten to this point, but we'll continue to work through," Lower said.

Daren Bower

While Briggs described the situation as difficult, she expressed relief that her family is out of the unit.

"It's very frustrating, like I can't even cry because I'm so frustrated and so upset about all the things that are going on," she said. "Everybody deserves a safe place to live."

Intrepid Property Management, which manages the townhouses, provided a statement saying:

"The safety and well-being of our residents is our highest priority. We're aware of the situation at this property, and licensed professionals are addressing the issue. We're cooperating fully with the Village of Sparta. Out of respect for our residents' privacy, we're not able to discuss any individual's circumstances."

Briggs is currently searching for new housing. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with her family's relocation expenses. For a link to the page, CLICK HERE.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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