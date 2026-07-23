Sparta library millage proposal typo could lead to big future increase

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A clerk's error on the Sparta library millage renewal ballot could give the township authority to levy higher taxes than intended if the proposal passes in the August primary election.



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Sparta library millage ballot has a critical word missing

The word "not" was mistakenly omitted from the ballot language, changing the proposal from stating the millage "to not exceed" a certain rate to "to exceed," according to Sparta Village President Robert Whalen.

Daren Bower

"The wording on it was originally supposed to be 'to not exceed,' and with the word not being in the ballot language, it is now worded to exceed," Whalen said.

The error means that if voters approve the 10-year millage proposal, the township could legally levy any amount they choose, Whalen said.

Daren Bower

"They legally have the ability, per the Kent County Election Bureau, to levy whatever millage they want," he said.

The Kent County Clerk's office confirmed to FOX 17 the error cannot be corrected because the filing deadline has passed.

"Because the filing deadline had already passed, there was no mechanism to correct the language. Should the proposal pass, it must be implemented based on the language approved by the voters," the clerk's office said in a statement.

On Tuesday, to fix the problem, the Sparta Township Board passed a resolution stating their intent was for the proposal to say "not to exceed 0.2375 mill." However, Whalen questioned whether the resolution has any legal effect.

Daren Bower

"I'm not an attorney, but you can't change ballot language with a resolution," he said.

Whalen is encouraging voters to reject the current proposal so the township can place a corrected version on the November ballot.

Daren Bower

"As much as I support the library, there's no way I can vote yes on that millage. And I encourage everybody out there to vote no on it. But then, when it comes back up for renewal in November, I strongly encourage everybody to support that library millage. It's important," Whalen said.

Absentee voting for the August 4 primary is already underway, with early voting beginning Saturday.

Sparta Township Supervisor Dale Bergman was not available for comment and said he would discuss the matter next week.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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