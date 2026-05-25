Sparta honors fallen heroes during Memorial Day ceremony

SPARTA, Mich. — Neighbors in Sparta gathered on Monday to honor the men and women who gave their lives in the service of our country.

The ceremony was held in the village's Lamoreaux Brothers Veterans Memorial Park, where three brothers who were killed in World War II are remembered through a granite monument.

America 250 Sparta's Lamoreaux brothers all died in WWII; their story lives on today Daren Bower

The Memorial Day observance honored not only the Lamoreaux brothers, but the 71 service members from the Sparta area who died while on duty. Organizers handed out cards with the names of the honored dead. People who are still considered missing in action were also remembered as part of a missing man ceremony.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Wreaths are set during a Memorial Day ceremony at Sparta's Lamoreaux Brothers' Veterans Memorial Park on May 25, 2026.

"We're going to enjoy the rest of the day, and the rest of our days, and it's thanks, thanks to the price that these 71 paid locally," said Larry Carter, who helped organize Sparta's Memorial Day event.

Among the attendees was at least one living World War II veteran, who also honored the people who never made it home.

WXMI/Jim Sutton A World War II veteran attends a Memorial Day ceremony at Sparta's Lamoreaux Brothers' Veterans Memorial Park on May 25, 2026.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube