Sparta homeschool enrichment program launches this fall

SPARTA, Mich. — A new enrichment program for homeschool students is launching in Sparta this fall, offering local families educational resources without lengthy commutes.

The Sparta Discovery Homeschool Enrichment Program, created by Discovered Ministries in partnership with Sparta Center Church, aims to provide supplemental learning experiences for homeschooled children.

"I was asking around, are there opportunities for homeschoolers in the area? And I kept hearing that you got to drive far away," said Michael Brooks, Discovered Ministries Superintendent. "For larger programs to enrich and support homeschool families, they had to leave the Sparta area and go somewhere else."

The program will offer specialized curriculum and trained staff to deliver active learning experiences that complement home education.

"In-depth opportunities to our curriculum are good with staff that are trained to do active learning experiences that offer something in addition to what homeschool families would do," Brooks said.

Beyond academics, the program will emphasize social development by creating a consistent community for students.

"We want to be a place where kids can form a community. So, all year, one day a week, they're going and they're seeing the same kids, the same experiences, and forming that community that hopefully helps launch them to deeper friendships and deeper opportunities as they get older," Brooks explained.

This year's curriculum will focus on studying cultures and families around the world.

Local homeschool parent Joshua Murray welcomes the new option.

"There are good options, but they're far away, and there's something about having something not only close to home, but within the community that you're in, and being able to connect with those people here. And so it was, we were very excited for it," Murray said.

The program, designed for first through sixth graders, is prepared to serve 20 to 25 students starting September 12, with potential for expansion based on community interest.

Enrollment is currently open. For more information, click here.

