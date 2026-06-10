PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new roundabout at the intersection of 10 Mile Road and Pine Island Drive has opened to traffic after two months of construction, ahead of schedule.



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Roundabout on 10 Mile Road and Pine Island near Rockford opens early

The Kent County Road Commission says the $1.75 million project will improve safety at the intersection, which previously had a four-way stop.

"Crashes may occur, but because speeds are slowed down as you enter the intersection, because of the changes in geometry as you navigate a roundabout, the crashes that will occur will not cause deaths and not cause injuries," said Erik Easterly, Kent County Road Commission Director of Engineering.

Daren Bower

The roundabout is designed to move traffic more efficiently than the previous stop signs.

"When there's no one there, you do not have to come to a stop condition. You absolutely will save time, so some people may be saving a significant amount of time in their daily commute," Easterly said.

Daren Bower

For drivers approaching the roundabout, Easterly recommends slowing down and yielding to traffic already in the circle.

"You really want to be looking to the left, and when there's somebody already in the roundabout, you want to let them go in front of you and yield to the people already in the circle," he said.

Daren Bower

The intersection was built to accommodate large vehicles, including semi-trucks, since it serves as an emergency freeway route.

This is the Kent County Road Commission's second roundabout. The first, built three years ago in Gaines Township, has shown a significant reduction in injury crashes.

Daren Bower

Federal funds covered 80% of the construction costs, allowing the county to preserve local tax dollars for other projects.

"Funding and improvement all combined. This is a success story. Here, I am confident it's going to function very well for the community," Easterly said.

Daren Bower

Consumers Energy still needs to activate the permanent streetlights at the location. A second roundabout on 10 Mile Road is scheduled for completion in October, though it could finish early if construction continues smoothly.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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