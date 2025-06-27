Roughly 4,000 customers to lose electricity service on Tuesday night

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Work to reduce the risk of a power outage will require Consumers Energy to turn off electricity for nearly 4,000 customers just before the 4th of July.

Consumers Energy is planning to interrupt electricity to an area around Cedar Springs starting July 1 at 11 p.m. for maintenance work on a substation. The upgrades are expected to take up to 5 hours to complete.

Homes and businesses which will be impacted should have received a notice from Consumers Energy about the outage.

The utility company says the work will reduce the number and length of power outages in the area. It is one of several planned outages announced by Consumers Energy this summer.

If the maintenance is rescheduled, a back-up date of July 8 is already on the calendar.

Any customers with questions should call 800-477-5050,

