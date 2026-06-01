Rockford's annual Start of Summer Celebration will return June 4-7 in downtown Rockford.



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Rockford's Start of Summer Celebration returns June 4-7

The four-day festival will feature carnival rides, food vendors, local crafters, live entertainment, and children's activities. Saturday's events include a parade and fireworks display.

Daren Bower

City officials expect more than 50,000 visitors for the tradition that has been bringing families together for more than five decades while supporting local businesses.

CLICK HERE for a link to see the full schedule of events.

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