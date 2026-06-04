ROCKFORD, Mich. — Four years after a bike crash left him paralyzed, a Rockford man has returned to cycling and recently hit a major milestone — his 100,000th mile.



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Rockford man returns to cycling after spinal cord injury

David Medema, who has been riding bikes for about 45 years, crashed on the White Pine Trail just north of Cedar Springs four years ago. The accident shattered his helmet and left him unconscious with a spinal cord injury.

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"At the very last second, I saw the tree, I braked really hard, and I went over my handlebars. It's total full body in the air. I hit the asphalt path on the top of my head," Medema said.

The impact initially left him paralyzed, but his condition began to improve while he was in the ICU.

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"I'm lying in ICU, and my paralysis is going away. It wasn't long-term, but I knew right away I wanted to ride again," said Medema.

Medema was transferred to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital for physical therapy, where staff recognized his passion for cycling.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

"They saw my profile and my passion for riding, and they said, 'We want to work with this guy,' and they eventually got me onto a trike," Medema said.

Despite ongoing coordination and balance issues, Medema now rides his electric three-wheel bike four to five days a week.

"It's part of my lifestyle," he said. "I've taken the tragedy and used it to transform my life."

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Sean Murphy, a physical therapist at Mary Free Bed, said helping Medema return to cycling was fulfilling.

"It's nice seeing somebody meet their goals. He was an avid cyclist before his accident, and to be able to be a part of helping him get back to doing something he's passionate about. It's fulfilling," Murphy said.

Brie Taylor, a recreational therapist at Mary Free Bed, emphasized the importance of reconnecting patients with their passions.

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"I think as a rec therapist, it's my pure joy and my job to get them connected to what they did before, what they enjoyed before," Taylor said.

Medema plans to participate in next year's Grand Fondo cycling event that takes place at the end of June and raises money for Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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