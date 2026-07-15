GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Rockford-area man was bound over for trial Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a man.

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Rockford man bound over for trial in second-degree murder case

Thomas Olman appeared with his attorneys for his preliminary examination in 63rd District Court. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of John Joyce, who went by his middle name, Ryan.

Daren Bower

On Dec. 11, just before 11 p.m., Rockford police were dispatched to Gibraltar Drive for a person who was struck by a pickup truck. When officers arrived, they found Joyce injured and lying in a neighbor's driveway, authorities said.

Daren Bower

Joyce was going through a divorce when he was hit by Olman, who was dating Joyce's estranged wife, according to court documents.

Kent County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle testified that Joyce died from blood clots that resulted from Joyce being in a wheelchair during his recovery.

Daren Bower

"That's a major risk factor for blood clotting, and so that's, in this case, I think the most likely cause," Cohle said.

Rockford Police Officer Michael Thomas testified about speaking with Joyce minutes after the incident.

Kelli Gunn

"So, he said after he was hit and he was lying in the driveway, he said the defendant started standing over him and punched him in the head and then kicked him in the shoulder," Thomas said.

Olman's defense attorney said that this did not happen and said Olman didn't intentionally hit Joyce and was trying to leave the area.

63rd District Court

Video from Olman's dash cam showing the incident was introduced as evidence during the hearing.

"Court has seen the videos, which I think speak for themselves, and the court can interpret as they've just watched those as well. So, without further argument, we would just ask the court bind over on the charge," said Kent County Assistant Prosecutor David Slotsema.

Defense attorney Damian Nunzio argued that Joyce had emphysema and there is no proof that Joyce's injuries caused the fatal blood clots.

Daren Bower

"There is no definitive proof that those blood clots didn't pre-exist December 11th, 2025. It just leaves too much room for speculation, and so, there is no causal connection with respect to the manner of death in this case," Nunzio said.

Judge Kirsten Holz ultimately bound Olman over to face trial in Circuit Court.

"I do find that it is more likely than not that Mr. Olman's actions ultimately resulted in Mr. Joyce's death," Holz said.

Olman is currently out on bond as he awaits his second-degree murder trial.

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