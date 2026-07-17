ROCKFORD, Mich. — A converted school bus is helping Rockford area children maintain their reading skills during summer break by bringing books directly to their neighborhoods.



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Rockford Book Bus brings reading to neighborhoods during summer break

The Rockford Book Bus, a mobile free library, has been serving local kids for six years. The program allows children to check out up to three books at a time.

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"I think it's great for them to be able to get new books to read in the summer, and then also understand that you get books and then you return books," said Mary Ward, whose family visits the book bus when it stops in their neighborhood.

Ward's 13-year-old daughter Kaylee said she enjoys the variety of options available. "I like coming to the book bus because there are so many choices, and it's amazing what they do for kids."

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Eight-year-old Quinn Kwiatkowski appreciates the flexibility the program offers. "It's fun because you can like you can read them like on the bus or at home, and then you have to return them, and you can pick out new books."

Educators say the program addresses a critical need during summer months when children may lose access to regular reading materials.

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"A lot of times they are reading all year long in their classrooms, but in the summertime, if they don't have access to books in their homes, then they just don't they just don't practice that. And you have to be able to continually practice reading in order to keep your reading skills up," said Chris Pitsch, an Edgerton Trails STEAM teacher.

The initiative appears to be supporting broader improvements in district reading performance. According to the district, state reading test scores for kindergarten through eighth grade have been rising, with this year's scores ranging from 89 to 98 percent proficient.

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"Throughout the year, we work very hard in the classroom with reading, and to bring some fun to reading throughout the summer, and that excitement helps continue that, you know, growth going up," said Sara Brown, an elementary STEAM teacher.

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Staff members focus on matching children with appropriate reading materials. "We try to make sure that the kids are getting books that are just right for them, but also ones that they're cozy with, and we want them to enjoy reading," Pitsch said.

Quinn summed up the appeal simply: "I like it because it has lots of books and it's a bus."

The book bus has served nearly 3,000 children this summer. The mobile library operates Monday through Thursday until Aug. 6.

To see the full schedule of when and where the Book Bus will be, CLICK HERE.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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