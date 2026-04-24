Planned power outage to affect nearly 3,000 Cedar Springs homes Saturday night

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Nearly 3,000 customers in Cedar Springs will be without power Saturday night as Consumers Energy and ITC Michigan conduct maintenance work on the area's electrical grid.

Electricity to approximately 2,700 customers will be temporarily shut off starting at 11 p.m. Saturday and continuing until as late as 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Daren Bower

The outage will affect most of the City of Cedar Springs, north of 17 Mile Road, and parts of four townships. All customers in the affected area received postcards notifying them of the planned power outage.

Daren Bower

ITC Michigan, which maintains the transmission grid, said crews will use the outage time to maintain, repair, and inspect electrical equipment.

"We are very focused on making sure that we do this maintenance proactively and continually," said Julie Burrell, ITC Michigan area manager. "So, while it's a minor inconvenience for neighbors in Cedar Springs. We want to try to do this overnight so it's hopefully minimally impactful and will just be better for everyone in the long run."

ITC said the work will make the neighborhood's electrical grid more reliable in the future.

Consumers Energy

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