SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Cedar Springs mother is turning her grief into action after her 4-year-old son tragically drowned at Long Lake Park last July, launching a life jacket drive to prevent other families from experiencing the same loss.



WATCH STORY HERE

Mother creates life jacket drive after 4-Year-old son drowns at a park

Makaila Palmer started "Swim Safe for Silas" at the beginning of April and has already collected just over 100 life jackets — both new and used — to give away to families who need them.

Daren Bower

"My son passed away in July of last year, and the past couple of months have just been really hard. So, I just felt like I needed to turn that grief into something good and that energy into something positive," Palmer said.

On July 25 of last year, Palmer dropped her son Silas and daughter off with her mother and sister at Long Lake Park so she could go to work. At 8 p.m., she received a devastating phone call.

Makaila Palmer

"We had said goodbye, went to work, and then at 8 pm I got a call from my mom," Palmer said.

Silas had drowned while standing in shallow water with family members present.

Daren Bower

"It happens so quick. And it's not like they say in movies with the thrashing and the yelling, it's immediate, and it's silent, and it just happens out of nowhere," Palmer said.

Solon Township Fire Chief Rich Hays, who was part of the rescue crew that tried to save Silas, said the life jacket drive could save lives.

Daren Bower

"It only takes a second for it to happen. And so, the life jacket will help prevent them from going under, and that'll buy you time. I mean, they might take a wave or something like that to the face, but if you're right there and with the child like you should be, and you have a life jacket on them, that'll help prevent a lot of these tragedies," Hays said.

For Palmer, the initiative represents hope that her son's death was not in vain.

"It's very exciting for me to know that this has gone so far, and so many people are interested in getting that help that's there for them," Palmer said. "He knows that I'm turning my grief into something that will help another child. And something that he loved to do."

Daren Bower

Swim Safe for Silas will distribute the life jackets on June 6 at Skinner Field in Cedar Springs. Families can receive life jackets at no cost.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Sparta Little Caesars

The Village Learning Center

Solon Township Fire Department

Stanwood Eagles Club

Cricket Wireless (Lansing – S. Cedar St)

Calder Capital (Downtown Grand Rapids)

Your PAWfect Puppy (28th St. Grand Rapids)

Cedar Springs Great Clips

Link to Amazon wish list: CLICK HERE

Link to Spot Fund account: CLICK HERE

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube