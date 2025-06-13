Missing Sparta man with mental disability found safe in Grand Rapids

SPARTA, Mich. — A man with cognitive disabilities who had been missing for days was found safe.

Friday morning, Sparta police were notified that the missing man was found at Matthews House, a Grand Rapids ministry that helps the homeless. Police say it was important to find him because he cannot care for himself and needs medication.

FOX 17 is no longer identifying the man since he was found safe.

On Thursday, Sparta police and the Kent County Sheriff's Department used tracking dogs and searched about 4 miles to try to find the missing man.

"We continued the search this morning with another dog, checking a lot of area around the village. We went east of town into the woods, then ultimately ended up in a field area. It appears that the track ended somewhere around 13-mile road. We believe he may have been picked up by somebody," said Sgt. David Price of the Sparta Police Department.

Sparta police say he was located through a tip on social media that said the missing man was at Matthews House and doing well.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and at this time, it is unclear what will happen to him next.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube