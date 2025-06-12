MISSING: Police ask for help to find missing Sparta man

SPARTA, Mich. — The Sparta Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing cognitively disabled man.

Michael Wilson, 60, walked away from a group home in Sparta, Michigan, on June 10, 2025. Wilson prefers to be called "Wild Eagle" and may not respond to his given name.

According to authorities, Wilson is without the necessary medication and cannot care for himself. He is described as 5'10" tall, weighing 190 lbs, with a bald head and white hair on the sides. Wilson was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with colorful writing, black pants, and Adidas sandals. He may also have backpacks with him.

Anyone who sees Wilson is urged to contact their local police agency immediately so his well-being can be checked.

Tips can also be reported to the Sparta Police Department at their office line, 616-887-8716, or their 24-hour dispatch, 616-887-7331.

