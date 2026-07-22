CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the 2026 School Aid Act on Tuesday, providing funding stability for Michigan schools in the upcoming academic year.



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Michigan school funding signed; Cedar Springs superintendent weighs in

Cedar Springs Public Schools will benefit from a $250 per-pupil funding increase, representing approximately 2.5% growth over last year's budget.

Daren Bower

"There are some positives for districts like ours. You know, the $250 increase represents roughly a 2.5 percent increase over last year's funding," said Scott Smith, Cedar Springs Public Schools superintendent.

The statewide per-pupil funding rose to $10,300.

Smith welcomed the timing of the budget approval, noting that finalizing funding before the school year begins allows districts to plan more effectively.

The new funding includes targeted support for literacy programs, which Smith believes will help improve reading scores in the district.

Daren Bower

"You know, it's definitely a step in the right direction, you know. There's new funding for various programs that are targeted to support literacy programs," Smith said.

However, Smith emphasized that sustained success requires consistent long-term funding commitments.

"It's difficult to make long-term strategic investments when you're dealing with short-term financial supports," he said.

Daren Bower

One of the most significant changes in the new budget is the state's shift to using a three-year average to calculate enrollment numbers for funding purposes.

"It just does help. It does help districts absorb some of those enrollment modifications or changes, and it helps make the budgeting process much more. It's just a much smoother experience overall," Smith said.

While acknowledging the budget isn't perfect, Smith said it represents progress in helping districts provide necessary resources for student success.

Daren Bower

"I think stability is going to be key long term, and this budget definitely gives us another year of stability, so that we'll be able to move forward with the programs as planned for this upcoming school year," he said.

Cedar Springs Public Schools begins classes Wednesday, Aug. 26.

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