SPARTA, Mich. — A new thrift store opened Tuesday on Division Street in downtown Sparta with a mission to help women and children in crisis situations.

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Hub 61 Market opens in downtown Sparta to support Women in need

Hub 61 Market, which co-founders describe as a "boutique-type thrift store," sells both new and gently used items at affordable prices to fund their main ministry of providing housing and counseling services.

Daren Bower

"We have new items, we have previously gently used items, so it's kind of more like a boutique type thrift store, but our prices are really good," said Tammi Herweyer, Hub 61 co-founder.

Daren Bower

The store's first customer, Lori King of White Cloud, praised both the quality and pricing.

"I think it's awesome that something like this is coming to Sparta, and I think it's like garage sale prices, but high-end," King said.

Hub 61 Market supports the broader Hub 61 ministry, which operates two homes for women and children — one for short-term needs and another for longer stays.

Hub 61

"Hub 61 is a ministry that's founded on Isaiah 61 principles, so just setting the captives free, you know, showing people what freedom looks like," said co-founder Katrina Lockard.

Daren Bower

Beyond housing, the organization provides mentorship and budgeting programs.

"We provide mentorship, budgeting programs, and so outside of just the physical needs, we do all of the things that we need to do to help get them independent and in a situation where they can live independently long term," Lockard said.

Customer Taylor Pitsenberger of Sparta appreciated both the store's layout and mission.

Daren Bower

"Things are priced really well, and everything's laid out really nice, so it looks beautiful. It feels like new, and we're happy to have it in Sparta, because we don't have anything like it," Pitsenberger said. "It's always nice to get good quality things for cheaper, and when it goes to a good cause, it makes it feel even better to buy."

Hub 61 Market is open 10:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on Hub 61, CLICK HERE for a link to their website.

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