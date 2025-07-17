Hilltop School faces an uncertain future, stirring memories for former students

CEDAR SPRINGS. MICH. — A new fence around Cedar Springs' Hilltop School has raised concerns among alumni, unsure of the building's fate. The nearly century-old school, cherished by many, now stands enclosed, igniting rumors of potential demolition.

Former students like Sue Harrison and Linda Misner reminisce about their time at Hilltop. Harrison, Class of 1959, recalls graduation day walks and hopes for preservation. "I'm hoping that it won't be demolished. I'm hoping that they'll find a way to save it somehow, or at least do something with the school,” she said.

Misner, Class of 1961, shared memories of kindergarten and small class dynamics. Reflecting on change, she noted, “Nothing stays the same. There are changes all the time, and it's hard for older people to take changes, but it happens every day.”

Scott Smith, Cedar Springs Public School Superintendent, affirmed that demolition isn't planned, but the future remains uncertain. The fence was installed for safety due to structural concerns. "We've been watching where in several locations around the building, the brick is bowing away from the interior wall, meaning there's a risk of failure," Smith explained.

The school board will ultimately decide the building's fate, with Smith emphasizing that decisions must be based on practicality rather than sentiment.

Repairs, estimated at over $10 million, complicate decisions. Smith said. "We can't make business decisions, we can't make economic decisions based on emotion. Those have to be made based on logic,” he said.

For Misner, the potential loss represents a difficult but inevitable change.

Harrison echoed the sentiment: "It will be sad, I think, for those of us who have lived here our whole lives, to see it come down."

The historic school bell, which once stood in front of the building, has been safely stored and will be installed at the district's administration building.

