FRESH POW: Cannonsburg opens for the season

BELMONT, Mich. — Ski Dogs rejoice, hills across West Michigan are opening for the season this Friday, Dec. 12, including Cannonsburg Ski Area in Belmont.

The hill, which opens at 4:00 p.m., offers a chance to enjoy the cold and snow of winter with skiing, snowboarding, and even downhill tubing.

Tickets and season passes can be bought here.

And if you and the family aren't that kind of thrill seeker, Cannonsburg also offers a Winter Forest trail filled with twinkling lights, holiday scenes and holiday characters like Snoopy, the Grinch and Santa Claus. This walk is about 3/4 mile long and tickets are $10.00 per person, with children two and under free. Tickets can be purchased here.

With the recent snowfall across West Michigan skiers should be in for a good start to the season, but even with the help from Mother Nature, the hard-working people at Cannonsburg have been ramping up snow-making operations to build a solid base for the season.

WATCH CANNONSBURG SNOW PREP HERE:

Cannonsburg Ski Area prepares for season opening with snow-making operations

"To open our outdoor hills, we need about two feet of snow." Cannonsburg Ski Area Marketing Director Danielle Musto told our Rockford Neighborhood Reporter Daren Bower. "So, the natural snow is amazing, and definitely adds to, you know, the excitement of opening day. But the snow guns are the real VIPs," Musto said.

Other Michigan Ski Areas Open Dates (as of Dec. 12, 2025):



Bittersweet - Otsego, MI

OPEN

Hours: Daily 10 A.M. - 10 P.M.; Hours vary on weekends



OPEN Hours: Daily 10 A.M. - 10 P.M.; Hours vary on weekends Boyne Mountain - Boyne Falls, MI

OPEN

Hours: Daily 9 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.; Night Skiing begins Friday 12/19



OPEN Hours: Daily 9 A.M. - 4:30 P.M.; Night Skiing begins Friday 12/19 Caberfae Peaks - Cadillac, MI

OPENS FRIDAY 12/12



OPENS FRIDAY 12/12 Crystal Mountain - Thompsonville, MI

OPENS Friday 12/12 at 9 A.M.



OPENS Friday 12/12 at 9 A.M. Nub's Nob - Harbor Springs, MI

OPENS Friday 12/12



OPENS Friday 12/12 Shany Creek Resort - Bellaire, MI

OPENS Saturday 12/13



OPENS Saturday 12/13 Swiss Valley Ski Resort - Jones, MI

Hours: 9:30 A.M. - 9:30 P.M. Daily



Hours: 9:30 A.M. - 9:30 P.M. Daily The Highliands at Harbor Springs - Harbor Springs, MI

OPENS Friday 12/12 at 9 A.M.



OPENS Friday 12/12 at 9 A.M. The Homestead Resort - Glen Arbor, MI

OPENS Friday 12/26



OPENS Friday 12/26 Timber Ridge Ski Area - Gobles, MI

Hours: Tubing Only; Hours vary daily



Hours: Tubing Only; Hours vary daily Treetops Resort - Gaylord, MI

OPENS Saturday 12/13

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube