Cannonsburg Ski Area prepares for season opening with snow-making operations

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — With recent snowfall across West Michigan, Cannonsburg Ski Area is ramping up snow-making operations to build a sufficient base for the upcoming ski season.

The ski area deployed its snow guns Tuesday morning, operating around the clock as long as temperatures remain below freezing.

"The colder it is, the better," said Danielle Musto, Cannonsburg Ski Area Marketing Director.

Despite the natural snowfall, the ski area requires additional snow before opening its outdoor hills.

"To open our outdoor hills, we need about two feet of snow. So, the natural snow is amazing, and definitely adds to, you know, the excitement of opening day. But the snow guns are the real VIPs," Musto said.

The facility's crew spent the summer preparing equipment for the snow-making season.

"Man-made snow is definitely the best for skiing and snowboarding. So the snow guns produce the snow, and then the snow cats are what pack it down and groom it," Musto explained.

Once operational, Cannonsburg expects heavy traffic on the slopes.

"I think Cannonsburg really kind of evokes a lot of nostalgia for a lot of people who grew up here," Musto said.

Thierry Werderits visited on Tuesday to purchase his downhill season pass and got in a little cross-country skiing while he was there.

"It's such a, you know, good family sport, but it's just hanging out with friends and, you know, makes the winters way, way better. And you don't have to be an expert skier to enjoy it," Werderits said.

Inside the lodge, Great Lakes Outpost has experienced increased customer traffic since snowfall began.

"We see it obviously as a giant uptick as soon as the snow, and then, especially now, with the snow sticking as it has been, we're going to see a lot of increase. And it's like, oh, it's game time. Let's play. It's time to get out there, hit the slopes," said Nick Leiden, Great Lakes Outpost assistant manager.

The recent snowfall has generated enthusiasm among winter sports enthusiasts.

"People love seeing white, fluffy snow falling from the sky, and I think the moment they see it, then it's just ready. You know, everyone's ready to go," Musto said.

Cannonsburg Ski Area plans to open for skiing on December 10. The Winter Forest Lighted Walk will begin on Friday, December 6.

More information is available at cannonsburg.com.

