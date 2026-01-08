SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Developers are exploring farmland in Solon Township as a potential site for a data center, sparking concerns among area residents.



Developers Eye Solon Township Farmland for Potential Data Center

The property under consideration is situated just west of U.S. 131, between 16 and 17 Mile roads. The township says most of the property is currently zoned agricultural/residential.

The Right Place, an economic development agency, has been helping developers identify potential data center sites across West Michigan.

"A few leading U.S.-based technology companies have approached The Right Place to explore developing data centers in our region, including one in Solon Township," the organization said in a statement. "All the companies are currently engaged in due diligence and planning processes and will eventually share more information at public meetings."

The potential Solon Township site represents the latest location being targeted for data center development in the region. Microsoft purchased property in Gaines Township in 2024 and began planning a data center there. Meanwhile, a proposed data center in Lowell Township has been put on hold after public opposition led the city to withdraw from the process.

If built, the potential data center in Solon Township would be adjacent to the Cedarfield neighborhood. Residents there expressed mixed reactions to the possibility.

Bruce Jenvey, a Solon Township neighbor, said the rural character of the area would be affected.

"This is a very peaceful country, like a setting to live in, lots of wildlife, very low light pollution," Jenvey said. "We watch the stars on our back porch at night, and I'm seeing a building with a parking lot and well-lit, and suddenly we're urban again."

Don Bowerman, another Solon Township neighbor, said he would consider moving if the data center is built.

"I would probably move if they put a data center back there, or even if they put a housing development back there, to be honest," Bowerman said.

However, not all neighbors oppose the potential development. Ariadne Winquist views it positively.

"I do see it as progress," Winquist said. "And my kids are all in for all the data, the computer stuff, and for them, they're going to need it."

No official proposal for a data center has been submitted to Solon Township.

