Microsoft behind proposed Lowell Township data center project, company confirms

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Microsoft has revealed itself as the company behind a proposed data center project in Lowell Township, according to a letter posted on the township's website.

The company said it is looking into acquiring land within the Covenant Business Park for a future data center development.

Last month, the township said it was putting its consideration of a rezoning application from Franklin Partners on hold after the developer sent a letter requesting the pause. In its letter, Microsoft said it asked the seller to pause the rezone process so it could spend more time with the community and share more about its plans.

"...we have observed that the community would like more information about the proposal, and we believe it is important to be transparent about our intentions moving forward," Microsoft's letter reads.

Microsoft went on to says its in the most preliminary stage of development planning efforts and doesn't have all the answers yet. However the company said it is committed to sharing information and updates when they become available.

Lowell Township shared this message alongside Microsoft's letter:

"We appreciate Microsoft for stepping forward and sharing its interest in acquiring the land in Covenant Park. Our community welcomes more information and the opportunity to engage with Microsoft in the coming months so residents and businesses learn more about its intent to build a data center in the Township. As Microsoft explores the opportunities related to the site, they have committed to meeting with the community. We welcome Microsoft to attend upcoming Township Board meetings so our community can learn more."

Over the last few months, neighbors have reacted strongly to the proposed project. In early December, a highly anticipated public hearing on the rezoning proposal had to be rescheduled because the building was over capacity.

The Planning Commission went on to schedule a January 12 public hearing at a larger venue, but according to the township's website, that was canceled following the developer's request to table its rezoning application.

