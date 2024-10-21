Microsoft confirms major land purchase in Kent Co. for possible data center

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — More than 300 acres in southern Kent County could soon become a hub for West Michigan’s rapidly expanding tech industry. The big player behind this move is none other than tech giant Microsoft.

The Right Place, a major economic development organization in West Michigan, told FOX 17 on Monday that they have been working with the company.

“The Right Place is pleased to have helped Microsoft Corporation assess a 315-acre industrial parcel in Gaines Charter Township for a potential data center,” they explained.

The work aligns with their 10-year tech plan they have been pushing recently. They want to make West Michigan a major player in tech by 2031, with a goal of growing tech jobs to 10% of all regional employment.

A significant step towards achieving these goals was taken on Aug. 19 when Microsoft purchased two parcels of land in Gaines Township.

“The opportunity ahead with Microsoft fits into our 10-year tech strategy to develop the Greater Grand Rapids region into a leading tech hub in the Midwest,” CEO Randy Thelan said Monday. “With one of the leading tech companies in the world taking notice, we’re well on our way there.”

Gaines Township Director of Community Development Dan Wells revealed that Microsoft has not yet submitted any concrete plans.

“Although there’s a lot of speculation about what Microsoft will do there, I have not discussed any projects with them, nor have they submitted any concept plans,” Wells said in a statement.

The company has since confirmed the purchase.

A spokesperson told FOX 17 late Monday, “Microsoft has acquired industrial land in Gaines Charter Township, Michigan, for potential data center development. This 316-acre site was identified in collaboration with The Right Place as part of our ongoing search for development opportunities in the Michigan market.”

“While project plans, capital investment, and potential employee numbers are yet to be finalized, we will provide updates as information becomes available.”

This move is not Microsoft's first foray into data center development. The company has been actively expanding its data center footprint, with recent projects in Ohio and Virginia.

The potential data center in Kent County could bring significant economic benefits to the region, including new jobs and investment.

