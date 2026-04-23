Consumers Energy, ITC performing weekend equipment work in Cedar Springs area

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Consumers Energy is supporting ITC Michigan with upgrades to electric equipment in the Cedar Springs area. The repairs may impact about 2,700 customers from 11:00 P.M. Saturday, April 25, until 8:00 A.M. the next morning.

Consumers Energy has provided a map of the areas impacted:

Consumers Energy

Postcards have been mailed to customers in affected areas. Customers are encouraged to sign up for outage alerts at the Consumers Energy website.

“We understand how much our customers rely on consistent electric service,” said Steve Herrygers, senior executive director of high voltage distribution. “Our teams are coordinating closely with ITC to support this work and to ensure the outage is carried out as safely and efficiently as possible. We appreciate our customers’ patience as this important work is completed.”

Consumers Energy schedules equipment work like this overnight to minimize disruptions for businesses and homes. If work needs to be rescheduled, the backup date is Saturday, May 2 from 11:00 P.M. to 8:00 A.M. the next day.

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