'Breathing the air is hard': Baseball tournament played despite smoky conditions

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Motor City Classic Baseball Tournament continued play Thursday at the Meijer Sports Complex despite smoky air conditions that prompted organizers to consider cancellation.



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"Breathing the air is hard." Baseball tournament continues despite smoky conditions

The tournament, which features nearly 400 teams competing at 50 locations across Michigan, saw only a few sites cancel games due to the smoke.

"I didn't feel too comfortable sending the boys out there this morning. But you know, talking to some of the parents, and you know, and if they're okay with it, and you know, being out here, it's not actually it's not too bad; it's just not the ideal conditions for athletics," said Jake Hudson, coach of the Lightning Baseball team from Caledonia.

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Players said the smoky conditions made the game more challenging than usual.

"I noticed... my eyes started watering. Just it was harder to pick up the spin, that's for sure," said Cameron Jaworski, the team's shortstop.

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Outfielder Grayson Shannon said visibility was an issue in the field.

"It's hard to run. I play the outfield, so when I'm looking up, the ball almost blends in with the white smoke everywhere," Shannon said.

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First baseman and pitcher Lance Vos noted the breathing difficulties affected game play.

"Talking to the other team, I'm at first base, and they get to first, and they're like, 'Dude, I can't breathe now.' So, it's hard. So, it limits the steals, which is nice. But you know, just like breathing the air is hard," Vos said.

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Brian Barr, manager of the Meijer Sports Complex, said officials are monitoring conditions closely.

"If we feel that things are deteriorating, we will make a choice, and so, at this point, you know, we're going to continue playing. And if we get to a point where people are uncomfortable, then we'll make a choice to not play today," Barr said.

Daren Bower

Despite the challenging conditions, players said they're adapting to the circumstances.

"I mean, just got to adapt to the weather that it gives you. I mean, like we play through sunny days, we play through rain, so this is just another climate change in our day. So we got to just adapt," Vos said.

The tournament is scheduled to continue at the Meijer Sports Complex through Saturday. Organizers said they will evaluate conditions before each day of play to determine whether games should proceed.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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