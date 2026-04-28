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4th annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party returns to downtown Rockford

The 4th annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party returns to downtown Rockford this weekend, alongside the first farmers' market of the year.
4th annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party returns to downtown Rockford
Rockford Cinco de Mayo block party.jpg
Farmers Market.jpg
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ROCKFORD, Mich. — The 4th annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party is returning to Rockford's downtown on Courtland Street this weekend.

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4th annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party returns to downtown Rockford

The event starts at 11 Saturday morning and runs until 8 at night and features a dedicated kids' zone with miniature donkeys, an art show at the Rotary Pavilion, live mariachi music, and booths serving up authentic food.

Farmers Market.jpg

Also happening in downtown Rockford on Saturday is the first Farmers Market of the year. The market is open from 8 in the morning until 1. And will be held every Saturday until October.

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