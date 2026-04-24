100-year-old Hilltop School building in Cedar Springs to be torn down

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Cedar Springs School Board voted Thursday night to demolish the century-old Hilltop School and convert the site to green space.

The unused school building has been surrounded by fencing since July due to falling debris. The structure has remained vacant since summer 2024.

Daren Bower

District officials cited financial concerns in their decision. Renovation costs were estimated between $20 million and $25 million to restore the building to a usable facility.

"It was really based on their reality that in order for us to restore the building, it was going to be a significant burden on the community as far as taxes go. And they just didn't, they just didn't see that as the right thing to do on behalf of the community of Cedar Springs," said Superintendent Scott Smith.

Daren Bower

By contrast, demolition and site restoration costs are expected to be under $800,000.

Smith said it was not financially responsible to spend millions on a building no longer needed by the school system.

The district has accepted a demolition contract, with work expected to begin in four to six weeks.

Daren Bower

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